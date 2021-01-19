Letter, 1/20: Truth, facts, integrity matter

Truth matters. Facts matter. Integrity matters.

On Jan. 6, we saw the result of disregarding these precepts. The last four years of situational ethics and blatant hypocrisy abetted by silence or support has brought us to the brink of a coup. Members of Congress have to ask themselves: How do I give a pass to the actions of my party, that I would abhor and condemn if it were my opponent’s party?

Words matter. The use of verbal or written arson to torch our governmental and public institutions and their employees has to be condemned in every instance. The use and tolerance of inflammatory rhetoric and name calling brought us to this point.

Both parties have to find a common ground that allows them to conduct the business of government, which is preserving and strengthening the union of the United States of America.

William L. Thomas, Lincoln

