Letter, 1/20: There must be consequences

I am a patriot. I volunteered and served in the U.S. Navy during wartime. It was my duty. I did not agree with the war but believed we all have an obligation to serve in one capacity or another depending on our abilities.

Freedom comes with responsibility. When I entered the military, I swore to uphold and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic, as did all veterans. That pledge was not time-limited.

The events on Jan. 6 shook me to the core. To watch President Trump incite his cult followers to attempt a coup on the U.S. Capitol was beyond comprehension. I refer to it as a cult because these folks believe a contrived reality that has been created bereft of facts, even in spite of the truth. They believe in one true leader and carry his banner as their battle standard. I watched more than one exclaim they were willing to die for their beliefs.

This is really scary. These people have become zealots bent on installing their supreme leader over the freely elected.

I think all who breached the grounds should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. President Trump needs to be removed from office and prohibited from running for public office in the future and prosecuted for leading the insurrection.