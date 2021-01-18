 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/19: Smith should resign from office
Letter, 1/19: Smith should resign from office

Adrian Smith

I am a big believer in personal responsibility. If you make a mistake, you have to face the consequences. Rep. Adrian Smith, in contesting the Electoral College, violated his oath of office just taken days before by calling into question the integrity of the United States presidential election.

Mr. Smith needs to resign. He is a stain on the great state of Nebraska. If he does not have the common decency to resign, the Nebraska Republican Party should cut him off from all of their resources. The National Republican Committee should also cut him off, but I doubt they have the strength of character.

David Schleich, Lincoln

