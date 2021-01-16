Letter, 1/17: Why division of powers matter

When former President Richard Nixon was caught on tape advising his aides to cover up his reelection committee’s effort to bug the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate Hotel, few, if any, Republican Congress members maintained their support of the disgraced man.

In fact, the movement of the Republicans in Congress away from President Nixon resulted in his subsequent resignation. These developments reveal the value of the space between the executive and legislative branches the Founders created in order for their respective checks to work.

Today, we find ourselves in a similar predicament. But now, we have longer, clearer audio in which the holder of the presidency urges a state-level official to “find votes” to change the results of an election already counted.

We also have several Republican Congress members who refuse to acknowledge the 50-plus federal court opinions (a handful even by Trump appointees) that rule that no submitted evidence of voter fraud is credible.