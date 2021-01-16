Letter, 1/17: Time to make a new beginning

I don’t understand how our country has been led to this. I don’t understand how the power of one man, President Trump, is more important than our democratic policies.

I do understand how the anger over his loss fueled division. Lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories all fed into this, but how does this lead to destroying our Capitol and threatening the lives of our government representatives because they were following the Constitution?

Candidates I voted for have lost, but I didn’t go in a rampage. I hold President Trump and his government allies responsible. Rather than standing up and speak out truth, his allies went along and fed the lies.

The election is over. We need to unite. We are the United States. Republicans are not all the same. I applaud those who were not apart of the election lies and accepted the outcome. Yet I hold responsible our government officials in the Republican Party who denied the outcome and spread lies to further their own political agenda.

We need to hear from our Republican government officials to stand up and tell the people that we have a new president we must support and to end this violence.

Linda Monson, Lincoln

