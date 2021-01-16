Letter, 1/17: Time for term limits in Congress

I think the time has come for members of Congress to have term limits. The Nebraska Legislature has been limited to two terms (to get rid of Ernie Chambers) and the Lincoln mayor’s office has been limited to three terms (to remove Chris Beutler). Now it is time to get term limits for the U.S. House and Senate.

It seems many congressmen and women think that once they are elected, the office is theirs until they retire or die. We elect them to work for us, the voters, but once in office they forget about the Constitution they swear to uphold and to work for the people who put them there.

I am disgusted and ashamed of the past four years in that most Republican congressional members thought only of themselves and their reelection rather than doing their jobs. Of course, the perks and pension that go along with the job are reasons they hang on as along as possible. They must be afraid of having to find another plum job outside the government.

The last four years have shown the country that most in Congress are concerned only with loyalty to their leader, not to the Constitution and the people of the United States of America.

Lorraine James, Lincoln

