Letter, 1/17: Slama voting bills unnecessary
Julie Slama

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru speaks during debate of a bill in the legislative chamber in mid-February.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

State Sen. Julie Slama introduced a bill to return Nebraska to a “winner-take-all” state for the Electoral College because it would “end the practice of gerrymandering in our state for the Electoral College votes and give all Nebraska voters a say in how our five Electoral College votes should be distributed."

What it would really do is end the need for the party in power in our state to gerrymander to advance the power of their party and, at the same time, render the votes of a large minority of Nebraskans irrelevant in the electoral process.

As for her voter ID proposal, there is plenty of evidence that it would disenfranchise a significant number of voters, and there is no evidence that fraud is a problem. Indeed, our current voting laws seem to be working very well.

Gordon Woodward, Lincoln

