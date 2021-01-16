Letter, 1/17: Silver lining to a dark day

The recent events at the U.S. Capitol have been portrayed as one of the darkest in American History. Violence is never the answer to political differences. The loss of life is abhorrent, and my prayers are with the families off all the victims.

My perspective is that Jan. 6 was a great day. It signaled the end of Trumpism. The boil of Donald Trump's dishonesty toward the American people was lanced by his own rhetoric. No other event has been able to do what he did to himself that day.

As Trump gloated that afternoon, watching as his minions trashed the Capitol, he was too stupid to realize they were ruining him. Donald Trump became a man without a country.

Even his stalwart congressional toadies declared enough is enough and deserted in droves. As awful as the events were, they finally stopped the poison of his lies to 87 million Twitter followers.

If his people would have stayed behind the barricades, we would still be in fear of 2024 and the hate and division that man has brought to this country. Cookie Monster from Sesame Street now has a better chance of the getting the Republican nomination than Donald Trump.

Jeff Damme, Lincoln

