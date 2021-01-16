Letter, 1/17: Sasse waited too long to speak

Finally, Sen. Ben Sasse spoke out against the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the U.S. Congress. Sasse said that some of his fellow senators were “playing with fire,” in objecting to the Electoral College results.

This follows a pattern with the senator of standing on the sidelines and only coming out to play when he feels it’s safe. For four years, Sasse made occasional critical comments regarding Donald Trump but never with any follow-through of action.

Mostly, Sasse and his fellow Republicans said nothing. As conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin said in an Oct. 16 opinion piece about Sasse, “spinelessness begets spinelessness.” It’s as if the senator sat back for four years and watched all of the children, led by the biggest baby of them all, play with gas and matches and once the house was burning, he told them they were playing with fire.

Terrence Keefe, Lincoln

