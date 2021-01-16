 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/17: Now isn't time for balance
Letter, 1/17: Now isn't time for balance

Capitol Breach Arrests

Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Wednesday in Washington.

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

As a former social studies teacher at Lincoln Southeast and at Raymond Central, I am concerned about the reaction of Lincoln educators to the assault on our nation's capitol.

Margaret Reist’s article ("Teaching social studies in Lincoln as history unfolds in D.C.," Jan. 8) seems to reflect a level of confusion and concern for presenting a balanced response.

It might be time to focus on the racist slogans on the shirts of the rioters and the Nazi symbols on display. This may be the first time that the Confederate flag, a flag of traitors, has been flown in the rotunda. It might be time to show Hitler's hypnotic effect on German crowds next to Trump’s lie-dominated tirades.

It should be time to focus on truth and justice. It is time to show how the truth can be “twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools.”

Jack Gould, Valparaiso

