Letter, 1/17: Not the Republican Party anymore

Just wondering who is protecting whom from what. I heard Gov. Pete Ricketts talk about Capitol security and the planned protests. Someone ask…
As a landowner in the 3rd Congressional District, which is supposed to be represented by Rep. Adrian Smith, I'm disappointed, to say it mildly…
I emphatically disagree with Jim Hellbusch’s letter (“Fortenberry stands for what’s right,” Jan 6). In key states, brave Republicans risked th…
After Wednesday’s disgraceful Trump and House- and Senate-Republican-incited seditious riot on Capitol Hill, several things need to be done im…
The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is blunt evidence that the leaders we elected have failed to do their jobs of providing responsible leade…
The last time I have been this angry was when the Twin Towers were hit.
Community cooperation abounds in Lincoln and Lancaster County, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Transparency has been readily …
A profound thank you to the members of the United States Congress for fulfilling their duty to certify the results of the 2020 presidential el…
I take great exception to the editorial calling recall actions "mob rule" (Dec. 30). Recall elections are part of the democratic process and f…
Reps. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, and Anthony G. Brown, a retired Army colonel, cosponsored legislation tucked into the …