Letter, 1/17: Not the Republican Party anymore
Letter, 1/17: Not the Republican Party anymore

Photo4

President Donald Trump speaks Nov. 5 at the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Isn't it about time the GOP recognize that the cult that is Trumpism should be separated from the historic party and named the Trump Lemming party as it appears its adherents possess an irrational need to follow a leader off a cliff?

Leslie Marquart, Lincoln

