Letter, 1/17: Nation must cleanse the wound
Letter, 1/17: Nation must cleanse the wound

If you have ever scraped your knee, you know that cleaning the gravel from the wound hurts like H@#&! You also realize that it is vital to the healing process. Without that, the wound continues to fester, and the entire body suffers.

The recent attack on our democracy profoundly wounded our country. If we really want healing to occur, it is imperative that we first clean the wound. This requires that all who participated in the sedition be held fully accountable and all who ignored their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, starting with Donald Trump, be removed from office.

Sandra Black, Hickman

