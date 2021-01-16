 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/17: Is Trump TV coming next?
Photo4

President Donald Trump speaks Nov. 5 at the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I believe that at least part of President Trump's outrageous behavior is calculated as part of a cynical plan to monetize the division existing in America. He doesn't see a problem; he sees and opportunity.

I think that after the election Trump will team up with a far-right news outlet like Newsmax and create Trump TV. I wouldn't put it past him to literally name it Trump TV. He can start with a good sized base and an issue he can harp on for the foreseeable future, "the stolen election."

I believe that he is an amoral narcissist who is willing to do anything that he can stoke his ego and make money. Hope I'm wrong, but I think we are going to hear a lot more from Mr. Trump.

David Christensen, Lincoln

