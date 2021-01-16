Letter, 1/17: Husker coaches not worth the money

What is wrong with Nebraska sports, particularly football and both basketball teams, and to a lesser degree baseball? Each year, we become less competitive.

We find a bigger-name athletic director, football coach and men's and women's basketball coaches, and we are told they will rebuild the programs. After two or three years, we are told it takes some time, and the coaches need "their" recruits to turn things around.

But things never turn around; they keep getting worse. And that is true with these three teams.

Fred Hoiberg has had only 1½ years, but his current team appears worse than last year's team. What led him to believe they could shoot three-pointers?

And don't mention COVID; I'm tired of hearing that as an excuse. We didn't have COVID last year.

And Bill Moos trumpets the new training facility, as if that will turn our football team around.

None of these coaches are worth their inflated salaries. They ought to hang their heads and donate half their salaries to those who would make better use of them.

This disenchanted Husker fan thinks perhaps they should give them to John Cook, one of the few coaches that always fields a great team.

Dennis Kramer, Lincoln

