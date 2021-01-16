Letter, 1/17: Frakes wrong on state prisons

According to Corrections Director Scott Frakes, Nebraska needs a new prison.

His concern is that inmates that "don't deserve to go there, and then may engage in challenging behaviors." The inmates he was referring to "are waiting to get into community custody ..." who don't belong.

Understand, they are put into community custody, because the Department of Correctional Services and its staff have agreed that that is where the inmate belongs.

No one else is involved on this decision, not even the inmate. The inmate is told where and when they are being put.

Again, Director Frakes doesn't know what he is talking about. He doesn't know what goes on inside his own facilities. Meanwhile, Gov. Pete Ricketts' only concern is how he ends up looking in the end.

Inmates who are in Lincoln are often put in Omaha and vice versa, not giving any consideration as to where family and support are for the inmate. Corrections does not care. Again, it sets the inmate up to fail.

As for programming, it helps inmates when it is offered to the them. But, often it is not. Money is always the issue at Community Corrections; there is never enough. Or the inmate is not on "the list," or there is no teacher.