Letter, 1/17: Facebook, Google suit a mistake

The recent LJS editorial (“Peterson deserves credit for leading on Facebook and Google suits”, Dec. 31) is misguided.

As a small business owner who has survived the economic disruption of the pandemic with the assistance of free access to online services, I cannot think of a worse time for Attorney General Doug Peterson to attack technology companies. Doing so wastes taxpayer money and threatens the digital safety net that has been vital to the survival of small business during this unprecedented pandemic.

There are many reasons to be concerned about the information collected by technology companies, which Peterson cites as the main motivation for his lawsuit. But attacking Google or forcing the breakup of one of the most successful American companies will not address that issue.

What is conveniently overlooked is the level of innovation and free cost that has made Google the go-to choice for many businesses in a crowded field of competitors.