Letter, 1/17: Accountability for all involved

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sen. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, you have supported Trump’s removal of scores of environmental laws protecting our air, water and land.

You and Trump have never embraced climate change. You have supported Trump’s attack on our healthcare laws and our judiciary and legislative systems of democracy.

You remained silent as Trump bellowed about the coronavirus being a hoax.

Now, let’s take a look at recent events.

On Jan. 2, the guy you have provided unwavering support to for the past four years, called the secretary of state of Georgia and demanded he fix the presidential election results in his favor.

On Jan. 6, as Trump led an insurrection against our democracy at the White House, over 3,000 Americans died from Coronavirus.

On Jan. 7, over 4,000 Americans died from coronavirus.

On Jan. 8, the Labor Department announced the U.S. lost 140,000 jobs in December.