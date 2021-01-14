Letter, 1/15: Willful ignorance kills democracy

I emphatically disagree with Jim Hellbusch’s letter (“Fortenberry stands for what’s right,” Jan 6). In key states, brave Republicans risked their lives against death threats to defend the integrity of our free and fair election. In Nebraska, Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer know the truth: Biden won, fair and square.

Hellbusch’s concern is about the “appearance” of election "irregularity.” Such as? Appearances can be deceiving. Where do “appearances" come from? From biased news sources committed to spreading Trump’s inane conspiracy theories about George Soros, Hugo Chavez and China?

Enough is enough; this has become a dangerous game. In 2016, Trump called the election rigged in favor of Clinton, yet he still won. The preemptive “appearance” of fraud was, in fact, Trump’s real fraud — exactly as it is now.

We live in a cynical era, where elected officials and news channels throw democracy, reason, and truth under the bus in order to arouse tribal loyalties. Winning is everything.