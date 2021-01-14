 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 1/15: Ricketts gets it wrong on protection
View Comments

Letter, 1/15: Ricketts gets it wrong on protection

{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is "likely to get behind one candidate" in next year's wide-open gubernatorial contest to choose his successor. He sat down for a wide-ranging interview in his office at the Capitol last week.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Just wondering who is protecting whom from what. I heard Gov. Pete Ricketts  talk about Capitol security and the planned protests. Someone asked about banning firearms at the Capitol, and the governor said it was a Second Amendment right to carry a firearm.

Last year, my wife and I went to a rally on the north side of the Capitol dealing with climate change. She was carrying a sign mounted on a stick about 4 feet long when she was confronted by a state trooper telling her to take the sign off Capitol grounds as the stick could be used as a weapon.

I guess the governor's guidance is next time, she should just tape it to a rifle, and it will be OK.

You know those climate activists armed with posters with radical ideas are such a threat to society with their sticks and cardboard. Thanks, Governor, for protecting all those threatened by my wife's radical ideas and a stick.

Al Berndt, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News