Letter, 1/15: Ricketts gets it wrong on protection

Just wondering who is protecting whom from what. I heard Gov. Pete Ricketts talk about Capitol security and the planned protests. Someone asked about banning firearms at the Capitol, and the governor said it was a Second Amendment right to carry a firearm.

Last year, my wife and I went to a rally on the north side of the Capitol dealing with climate change. She was carrying a sign mounted on a stick about 4 feet long when she was confronted by a state trooper telling her to take the sign off Capitol grounds as the stick could be used as a weapon.

I guess the governor's guidance is next time, she should just tape it to a rifle, and it will be OK.

You know those climate activists armed with posters with radical ideas are such a threat to society with their sticks and cardboard. Thanks, Governor, for protecting all those threatened by my wife's radical ideas and a stick.

Al Berndt, Lincoln

