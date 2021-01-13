Letter, 1/14: We must learn from incident

The last time I have been this angry was when the Twin Towers were hit.

It is one thing to be within your constitutional right to declare an election loss to be fraudulent. It is another to incite people to riot on your behalf, to try to block a democratic process and to disgrace our country throughout the world. Donald Trump has left his shameful mark. It is one from which we should learn.

* No one is above the law -- unless you know the law well enough to circumvent its very purpose.

* Be certain who it is you want to represent you. Senators and governors, by supporting Trump, you are as implicit in the damage done to our country as the president himself. You have the power to make it right, but only if you choose to use it.

* There are productive and unproductive ways to make a point. That is what happened. The last-ditch effort of a narcissist to redeem his dignity and title. A sad commentary from an incredibly sad individual.

The signs of assaults on democracy have been present for years, yet we chose to ignore them because we are comfortable, comfortable in our homes, our communities and our daily lives, all while watching TV illustrate what “happens to other people.” Well, guess what? They are us.