Letter, 1/14: Our leaders have failed us

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is blunt evidence that the leaders we elected have failed to do their jobs of providing responsible leadership for the U.S.

Although it seemed obvious to the majority of U.S. citizens even before Donald Trump was elected that he was not capable or fit to be our president, he was elected anyway. Although those who wrote the Constitution provided for a balance of powers, the majority of those in Congress, including all five of those representing Nebraska, totally failed to do their job.

By not recognizing many of the things the president did were wrong, senators and representatives were enablers during the past four years and that is what has led to the situation at the Capitol on Wednesday. We watched a mob take over the U.S. Capitol because Nebraskans and others failed to elect people capable and courageous enough to do their job.

It is past time to abandon pure party politics! The country must unite to ensure the mob actions that occurred never are allowed to happen again.

Gary Heusel, Lincoln

