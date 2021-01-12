Letter, 1/13: Smith failed our state, nation

As a landowner in the 3rd Congressional District, which is supposed to be represented by Rep. Adrian Smith, I'm disappointed, to say it mildly, by his adding his name to the list of Trump loyalists to contest the Electoral College vote count.

He has added fuel to the fire that ignited the Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. He said many rioters were acting "peacefully." I beg to differ, since they breached the doors of the House and Senate.

We deserve better representation than this. Smith paid no attention to the facts of an election that was not rigged, supported by 60 failed lawsuits, the Supreme Court, the U.S. attorney general, the head of Homeland Security, Republican governors, state attorneys general and election commissioners.

So why did Congressman Smith feel compelled to join the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Josh Hawley? There are leaders and there are followers. There are those who respect the Constitution and those who want to challenge the rule of law to get re-elected.