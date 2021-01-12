 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/13: Congress fulfilled its duties
Letter, 1/13: Congress fulfilled its duties

A profound thank you to the members of the United States Congress for fulfilling their duty to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, despite a violent attack on the U.S Capitol that interrupted their deliberations and threatened both their safety and the integrity of our constitutional process.

Some of the members were unhappy with the result of the election. Some have questions about election procedures in certain states. Nevertheless, as soon as it was safe to do so, the members reconvened, continued their debate and saw the process through. They were true to the dignity of the office each holds and to the trust reposed in them by the electorate.

Most importantly, they honored their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States” by carrying out their constitutional duty in extremely difficult circumstances. From a grateful American, thank you.

Kathryn Campbell, Lincoln

