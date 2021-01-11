 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/12: Next steps after insurrection
President Donald Trump speaks Nov. 5 at the White House.

After Wednesday’s disgraceful Trump and House- and Senate-Republican-incited seditious riot on Capitol Hill, several things need to be done immediately.

If he hopes to save his political career and professional reputation, Vice President Mike Pence needs to begin the process of invoking the Constitution’s 25th Amendment in order to remove Trump from office immediately. That done, federal and/or state authorities need to arrest Trump.

Next, the entire Senate Republican membership needs to condemn formally the actions of Trump and his followers, all of the rioters and officials surrounding and encouraging Trump in the White House. The House’s entire Republican membership needs to do the same thing.

Further, the 140 Republican House members who willfully participated in the sham challenge to the election’s results need to be given the option of resigning or facing indictment for having been party to encouraging riot by their continued promotion of baseless and unhinged conspiracy theories regarding election outcomes. The senators following Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley need to be given the same option as the conspiring Republican House members.

All of these political leaders and officials, having engaged in one way or another in this collective act of sedition, must face the legal consequences regarding the degree to which they participated in deliberate action that led to incitement of riot.

If possible, the Senate needs to reconsider the House’s impeachment of Trump and vote to bar him from any future state or federal office on grounds of having been the principal voice inciting insurrection.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

