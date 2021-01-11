 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/12: Cooperation, transparency keys
Letter, 1/12: Cooperation, transparency keys

City Council, 8.17

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird reviews papers on Monday before speaking at a City Council meeting in support of Pat Lopez's nomination to become the permanent director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Community cooperation abounds in Lincoln and Lancaster County, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Transparency has been readily evident thanks to the leadership of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, City Council members, and Country Commissioners.

The Public Health Department under Director Pat Lopez has sought to protect everyone’s welfare, even when necessary restrictions limited livelihoods, socializing and celebrations. Tireless front-line health care workers and top-notch public safety officers have worked to keep us safe, along with the local hospitals putting public protection over profit and offering regular communication about health care resources.

A special shout-out to the Lancaster Medical Society executive, Joan Anderson, for keeping the medical community informed about the Health Department and hospitals’ plans as they began to administer the all-important vaccines. 2021 will be a much brighter year if that cooperation extends to the larger community agreeing to be vaccinated.

Dr. Beth Ann Brooks, Lincoln

