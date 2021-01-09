Letter, 1/10: Trump started bad, got worse

There has not been a single day since Donald Trump took office that I have felt safe as an American. His term started with the most divisive environment America has ever had post-Civil War, and it is coming to a close with an armed insurrection and terror attacks at our nation's Capitol. It is high time for all of us to decide which is more important to us: racism or the republic, demagoguery or democracy.
It is not enough for Trump to be chastised. He needs to be removed from office and prosecuted at the very least, and his responses to the attack early this week prove he and some of his followers, both in and out of government, are a unique threat to the republic.
Ronnie Dupree Turner, Lincoln