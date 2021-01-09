Letter, 1/10: Thanks to Chambers, Walton

As I was reading Don Walton's column (Chambers taught, stood guard and stood in the way," Jan. 4), I became aware of the fact that the more I read, the more I smiled. I've lived in Lincoln since 1972 and so have had the privilege of carefully following State Sen. Ernie Chambers' political career.

I have loved and, occasionally, rather despised the ways he so capably challenged his adversaries and defended positions dear to his and his constituents' hearts. I often enjoyed his wry sense of humor and always admired his remarkable analytical mind.

Walton captured Ernie's essence and so kindly shared it with us. He also, intentionally or not, reminded us of just how very much we will miss this incredibly gifted man who has enriched the lives of so many of us. Thank you, Senator Chambers and Mr. Walton.

Linda S. Rivers, Lincoln

