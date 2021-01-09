Letter, 1/10: Seeing through Sasse's sham

It appears that Sen. Ben Sasse is using his position as a Republican to do far more damage to the Republican Party than he could if he was a Democrat. He apparently feels he is very clever in doing this, but it is absolutely disgusting.

President Trump has accomplished more for our country in his nearly four years than has been accomplished in the last several decades. One can expect that the Democrats would have unfounded criticism about the president but not a Republican senator. Hopefully we only have one Democrat in the Republican Party and that voters and congressmen can see through Senator Sasse’s sham.