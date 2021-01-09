 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 1/10: Seeing through Sasse's sham
View Comments

Letter, 1/10: Seeing through Sasse's sham

{{featured_button_text}}
GOP senator rebukes 'dangerous ploy' to fight Biden victory

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., questions Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during the third day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

 Stefani Reynolds

It appears that Sen. Ben Sasse is using his position as a Republican to do far more damage to the Republican Party than he could if he was a Democrat. He apparently feels he is very clever in doing this, but it is absolutely disgusting.

President Trump has accomplished more for our country in his nearly four years than has been accomplished in the last several decades. One can expect that the Democrats would have unfounded criticism about the president but not a Republican senator. Hopefully we only have one Democrat in the Republican Party and that voters and congressmen can see through Senator Sasse’s sham.

Roger Meyer, Utica

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News