Letter, 1/10: Republicans denying the obvious

Imagine yourself in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on any game day. Over 90,000 people packed in. The final score Huskers 14, Other Team 28.

You're disappointed. What do you do? Refuse to admit the Huskers lost? File lawsuits to overturn the score? Demand the scoreboard be changed? No, you accept the loss gracefully. Huskers are raised to be good sports, losers or winners. So why can't President Trump be a gracious loser?

Each state had the right to set up the processes by which to conduct their election. The secretary of state in each state certified the count. There was no evidence of any election fraud sufficient to overturn the results. But we have a corrupt Republican Congress that now wants to refuse to certify the electors. Because they lost.

A lot of the election was covered on television in front of millions of viewers. Just like the Huskers' game, if it took place in front of your eyes, why do you want to deny the results?

Valerie Bender, Lincoln

