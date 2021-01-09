Letter, 1/10: Recall effort far from 'mob rule'

I take great exception to the editorial calling recall actions "mob rule" (Dec. 30). Recall elections are part of the democratic process and for a newspaper editorial to state that the recall efforts were "mob rule" is so wrong!

If you want to see mob rule, just look back to the riots and looting that took place in Lincoln this year. Yeah, mob rule and all because our mayor would not protect our city from violence. That is one of the reasons for the recall efforts. That is my main reason for volunteering to be a petitioner.

Your paper should be celebrating that citizens got off their behinds and took action to effect legal change.

Other than voting, I have never been active in the political process. Even though the petition failed, I can say I feel good about getting involved and not like a mobster.

Your opinion page supports efforts like Black Lives Matter and just about any liberal action group because it is liberally bent, and shame on you for knocking the recall people just because their point of view is different than the editorial board of the Journal Star.

Robert Schneider, Lincoln

