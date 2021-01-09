Letter, 1/10: Many lacking moral compass

As 2020 moved into history, there is one issue that keeps nagging at me, and that is: Why have so many elected officials laid aside all personal integrity to vote for anything President Trump wants or to vote against any options others have been made to end the insanity of this year?

It seems obvious to me that Trump isn’t qualified to be president. He doesn’t seem able to lead us, he isn’t able to tell the truth, and he always puts his own agenda ahead of everything.

So why have so many of our elected officials voted to maintain his wishes? I suggest three possible reasons:

1. They place party, and personal reelection hopes, against those they serve;

2. They have some dark places in their own lives that threaten to be exposed;

3. They lack a strong moral compass.

Whatever the reason, my own moral stance tells me that none of these elected persons serve my interests and I will not vote to reelect any of them.

Ginny Adams, Lincoln

