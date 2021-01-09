Letter, 1/10: Many elected officials complicit

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s protest/riot/insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, it strikes me as hypocritical to hear so many Republican supporters of President Trump condemn his behavior. What exactly did they expect when they have spent four years cajoling, ignoring and in many cases enabling his dangerous rhetoric?

What transpired on Wednesday was despicable and those who participated in the mob should be held accountable and prosecuted for their behavior. Yet where is the accountability for those elected officials who have remained silent for so long? Their behavior is as complicit as those who violently forced their way into the halls of Congress.