Letter, 1/10: Long recovery for our nation

The president has disgraced the country.

The only thing I want to hear from any Republican member of Congress or any member of this administration is “I’m sorry.” President Trump did not recently change his stripes as Mick Mulvaney suggests. He has always been who he is and was elected in spite of it, and for many people because of it.

It sickens me that 146 members of Congress continued to object to the certification of the Electoral College results even after Wednesday's insurrection. They should be held to account for violating their oath of office and removed from their positions if they refuse to resign. They have by definition committed treason.

Fox News also bears a significant amount of blame for amplifying a circular argument of accusation as evidence. They knew full well what they were doing for profit and that their viewers would be all-in for this “entertainment.” Perhaps in order to have “News” appear anywhere on the screen there should be some rules regarding journalistic principles.

It will take years to recover our reputation as a world-leading democracy even if our leadership can rededicate themselves to truth.

Mike Myers, Lincoln

