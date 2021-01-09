Letter, 1/10: International students need support

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unfortunate incident of 2020 and probably the worst pandemic in a very long time. The world was not prepared for the tumult of this pandemic. John Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease, said, “The challenge is, the end isn’t coming soon.” Data from Johns Hopkins University suggests that the U.S. faces 100 deaths per 100,000 people. Case-fatality stands at 1.7%. Although all age-groups have been affected, this pandemic has taken a significant toll on students, particularly international students.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the international student numbers account for 5% of the higher education population in the U.S. In this pandemic, students were caught in an ugly cobweb of financial hurdles, emotional instability, homesickness and future uncertainty. Students were left stranded and lost their on-campus jobs due to the lockdown.

The pain of not being with family during these testing times is a real heartache. Some lost their loved ones, while others had to cancel their vacations. The ice cream at the dairy store lost its sweetness, the end of the semester brought no happiness. Christmas wasn’t joyful. The graduate students had research worries. The lockdown stagnated progress and brought research to a complete halt.