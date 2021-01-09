 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 1/10: Illegitimate election, eh?
View Comments

Letter, 1/10: Illegitimate election, eh?

{{featured_button_text}}
Rep. Adrian Smith

Adrian Smith, a Republican representing Nebraska's 3rd District

 CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

So, Reps. Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry don’t think the election was legitimate. They’re absolutely right. There is no way that we Nebraskans would elect them to represent us in Congress. I want to thank them both for pointing this out.

Honesty is something I don’t generally associate with the Republican Party so I am surprised and grateful. I am looking forward to a special election in order to send their replacements. Thanks again, you guys, for admitting to the debacle that elected you.

Gerald Larkins, Diller

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News