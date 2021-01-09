Letter, 1/10: Illegitimate election, eh?

So, Reps. Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry don’t think the election was legitimate. They’re absolutely right. There is no way that we Nebraskans would elect them to represent us in Congress. I want to thank them both for pointing this out.
Honesty is something I don’t generally associate with the Republican Party so I am surprised and grateful. I am looking forward to a special election in order to send their replacements. Thanks again, you guys, for admitting to the debacle that elected you.
Gerald Larkins, Diller