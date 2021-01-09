Letter, 1/10: Ft. Bragg bigger than Confederate name

Reps. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, and Anthony G. Brown, a retired Army colonel, cosponsored legislation tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act to rename 10 army bases because those bases bear the names of Confederate military officers.

According to Bacon, “Our bases should bear the names of America’s war heroes. ... Many of our bases are named after the Confederate leaders who betrayed their Constitutional oath.”

Strong words and compelling sentiment, no? Is the issue that simple?

Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is named after a Confederate general whom almost no one, even those reading this opinion piece, knows anything about. Bragg, in the vernacular usage common to the troops, is the Home of the Airborne.

Bragg is associated with the men who jumped into Sicily and Normandy as the spear’s tip of those invasions. Into Holland to secure bridges ahead of follow-on forces. Paratroopers from Bragg jumped into North Korea, Vietnam, Panama, and Rangers from Fort Stewart, Georgia, jumped into Iraq.