Letter, 1/10: Congress must end Trump term

I commend Congress for accepting the election results on Wednesday despite the riot. The next task is to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting the riot, remove him from office and to do this immediately. After that, prosecution for incitement should follow to show ourselves and the world that the United States of America does not accept such behavior, not even from presidents.
Although the president now promises an orderly transition of power, after his decades of lying, cheating and stealing, I don't believe it. Congress must act today to make absolutely clear that his term as president is finished.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha