Letter, 1/10: Congress behaving like children

Mr. Trump lost the election. He and his Republican bootlickers (including most from our state) continue to try and delay the inevitable. I do not understand how it is that grown adults, labeled as leaders, continue to act like children that just lost a board game and can't handle a defeat.

This is the same election process (and even more scrutinized) that put Mr. Trump into an office he has continuously made an embarrassment. Think about this. Do you raise your children to lie, call people names and to handle a fair defeat with sour apples? If you support Mr. Trump I guess the answer to those questions is "yes."

I am convinced that those in our Congress who continue to support Mr. Trump are simply weak leaders. They fear what Mr. Trump will not do for them after he leaves office. Maybe they fear they will never be allowed to golf at Mar a Lago or hang out by the pool there?

This miserable tenure for a U.S. president can't get over soon enough! And for those in Congress who still support this, uh, president? There are some spinal doctors out there who will just love to take your business!

Goodbye, 45!

Randy Clark, Lincoln

