Letter, 1/10: Better ways to spend our time

As a citizen, I believe congressional members spending resources to contest the election are wasting everyone's time and money.

Our senators' time would be better spent in finding out how government agencies were hacked through a private IT company with extensive interactions and access to so many companies and agencies and the damage done to our country. Just spit-balling.

I would think that our congressional resources would be better spent trying to figure out why the rollout of the vaccine is floundering. Think of the vast resources being used to find and correct the obstacles/lack of planning now being painfully made apparent. Just spit-balling.

I would think that congressional resources are better used to address and alleviate the economic consequences of the pandemic on individual Americans, families and small business. Just spit-balling.

Instead, we get 12% of our senators and almost 33% of our representatives flogging themselves in public for the amusement and gratification of a pygmy Mussolini. I have two observations to make here. Most political mass movements based on a cult of personality fail once the demagogue fades away. I can only conclude you are pandering to position yourself for future political benefit. Not a good look, and you will need independent votes to win. Just spit-balling.