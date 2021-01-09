 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 1/10: All lawbreakers should pay
View Comments

Letter, 1/10: All lawbreakers should pay

{{featured_button_text}}
Electoral College Photo Gallery

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

Make America Great Again. What a show. The law and order president incites rioting. He has definitely made America grated.

We would be best served if someone in the current cabinet would invoke the 25th Amendment. And then, the House should impeach and the Senate uphold impeachment.

The treasonists who attacked the U.S. Capitol Building should all be in jail. The instigator of this treason should also be charged. We, the people, deserve the upholding of the law for all of the lawbreakers involved. 

Steven R. Skoda, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News