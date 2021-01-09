Letter, 1/10: All lawbreakers should pay

Make America Great Again. What a show. The law and order president incites rioting. He has definitely made America grated.

We would be best served if someone in the current cabinet would invoke the 25th Amendment. And then, the House should impeach and the Senate uphold impeachment.

The treasonists who attacked the U.S. Capitol Building should all be in jail. The instigator of this treason should also be charged. We, the people, deserve the upholding of the law for all of the lawbreakers involved.

Steven R. Skoda, Lincoln

