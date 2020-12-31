 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 1/1: Is election valid anywhere?
View Comments

Letter, 1/1: Is election valid anywhere?

{{featured_button_text}}

I am extremely disappointed in Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and in Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for joining the lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general. As legal scholars (plus Sen. Ben Sasse) guessed, the suit was quickly tossed by the Supreme Court.

My question for Peterson and Fortenberry is, "With this action, how are you not breaking your oath of office to defend the Constitution?" I would ask Fortenberry, "Since you believe that this election was fraudulent in four states, how do we know it wasn't fraudulent in Nebraska, too, because it was part of a giant conspiracy? If it was, then should we assume you will not take the oath of office in January because your election is invalid?"

It is long past time for the GOP to face the reality that Joe Biden is our president-elect. We are not a democracy if the will of millions of voters is invalidated.

Janet Rife, Lincoln

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

 Associated Press file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News