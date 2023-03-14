Letters to the editor regarding candidate endorsements for the April 4 city primary election must be submitted before 5 p.m. March 28 to be considered for possible publication. March 31 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Endorsement letter deadlines
It's time for Lincoln to elect a new mayor. All I've seen from Leirion Gaylor Baird's administration is a careless and ineffective mayor who r…
And so the negative ads begin against our very good mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Do you remember how she kept Lincoln safe during the COVID-19 …
I pay a substantial part of my retirement income to the school system. In general, I don’t mind that because I like to live among educated peo…
Growing up in the 1950s and '60s, I remember we Nebraskans prided ourselves on hard work, Nebraska’s sovereignty, independent thinking , self-…
Here are four reasons senators should support LB626, the "heartbeat bill:"