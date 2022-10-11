Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to be considered for possible publication. Nov. 4 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Endorsement letter deadlines
"Like flies to manure, Nebraska voters seem to be attracted by crude, deceitful attack ads," must be the thinking of the Nebraska Federation f…
Patty Pansing Brooks has been in the Nebraska Legislature for eight years and is currently running for Congress in the First District. Patty b…
Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…
Historically, the principles of the Republican Party included personal freedoms, smaller government, lower taxes and family. I don’t think my …
Who knew the editorial page could be so full of irony. First, in Sept. 20, the Journal Star printed, in place of its own editorial and without…
We are 49 current and former deputy county attorneys, and we do not write on behalf of partisan politics. We write to implore voters to recogn…
Helen Raikes must be elected to the Stare Board of Education! The Nebraska Commissioner of Education is selected by the Board. With the resign…
In Mike Flood’s recent debate with Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, he denounced President Biden’s college student loan forgiveness. "Electricia…
After seven defeats in the Nebraska Legislature, Initiative 432 takes up the mantle of voter ID by attempting to amend the Nebraska Constituti…
Welcome to the state’s new DeadHorse Casino, where even today’s winners are the eventual losers.