 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Endorsement letter deadlines

  • 0

Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to be considered for possible publication. Nov. 4 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer/Nancy Pelosi one-party rule has already produced an open-border-created, illegal migrant crisis, an illegal-migrant-en…

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

I concur with the sentiments presented in the Journal Star article from Sept 11, “As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm…

Letter: Vote without adding hoops

Letter: Vote without adding hoops

Constitutional changes are to be undertaken soberly and after much careful consideration -- meaning, initiated only to correct some egregious …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News