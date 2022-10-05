Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to be considered for possible publication. Nov. 4 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Endorsement letter deadlines
Welcome to the state’s new DeadHorse Casino, where even today’s winners are the eventual losers.
The Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling sparked debate on both sides of the abortion issue. Most Americans agree abortion is necessary to save the mo…
Does Jim Pillen not understand the role of a governor?
Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer/Nancy Pelosi one-party rule has already produced an open-border-created, illegal migrant crisis, an illegal-migrant-en…
I concur with the sentiments presented in the Journal Star article from Sept 11, “As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm…
Dave Kendle of Garland ("Why all the sudden consternation," Sept. 27) seems to think Democrats weren’t as concerned about finding 53 dead migr…
I have worked hard in customer service and claims management since I was 17 and have never made more than $15 an hour. I am voting for Initiat…
Constitutional changes are to be undertaken soberly and after much careful consideration -- meaning, initiated only to correct some egregious …
I am a registered voter in the First Congressional District and a lifelong resident of Butler County. Representatives at the federal level are…
Kristi Egger is running for public defender in Lancaster County. She has my full support, and I urge you to vote for her in this election.