Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to be considered for possible publication. Nov. 4 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Endorsement letter deadlines
The conservative choice is: Vote no on Initiative Measure 432 to change the constitution to “voter shall present valid photographic ID.” The c…
I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discri…
Alex Jones, who called the Connecticut Sandy Hook School massacre of children and teachers a government hoax staged by actors to promote gun c…
I regret that Sen. John McCollister will be term-limited out of the Legislature. He has benefited our state, and he has honored the Republican…
As a resident of Lincoln since 1997, I support Cameron Hall for Lancaster County commissioner. There has been a lot of change in Lincoln since…
My husband and I have voted by absentee ballot for about the past 10 years. Why risk bad weather or illness by waiting till Election Day? And …
I think the Pershing mural should be reconstructed on the southeasterly corner of the Lincoln Children's Zoo's lot. It would be viewed often b…
I’m hoping to bring attention to the fact that the city of Lincoln is developing (“revitalizing”) its wild spaces at an alarming rate!
This November we are asked to vote to amend the Nebraska Constitution to require that voters present a valid photo ID.
Mike Flood's campaign flyer arrived Oct. 20 in my mailbox, and its very first line incorrectly claims that his opponent, Patty Pansing Brooks,…