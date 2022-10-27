 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Endorsement letter deadlines

Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to be considered for possible publication. Nov. 4 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.

