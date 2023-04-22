Letters to the editor regarding candidate endorsements for the May 2 city general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. April 25 to be considered for possible publication. April 28 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Endorsement letter deadlines
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney Public Schools has made the unfortunate decision to enact a policy that effectively bans transgender students from participating in hi…
The Nebraska Examiner reports that homelessness and evictions are growing rapidly in Sarpy County. The Journal Star reports that Sen. Megan Hu…
So far this year there have been 146 mass shootings in the U.S.
Richard Terrell ("Democrats miss the hypocrisy," April 4) attacks Nancy Pelosi for allegedly saying that Trump has a right “to a trial to prov…
If we’re so concerned about fair elections how about starting with limiting the amount that individuals can contribute to candidates and clean…