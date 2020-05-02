You are the owner of this article.
Endorsement letter deadlines
Endorsement letter deadlines

Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the May 12 primary must be submitted before 5 p.m. May 6 to be considered for possible publication. May 8 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.

