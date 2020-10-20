Endorsement letter deadlines
Letters to the editor regarding candidate or issue endorsements for the Nov. 3 general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to be considered for possible publication. Oct. 30 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Bostelman has followed through
As a lifelong resident of Saunders County and District 23, I am writing to encourage others to join me in voting for Bruce Bostelman for Legislature on Nov. 3.
While I did not vote for Bruce when he first ran for the Legislature in 2016, over the last four years during his time in office he has proven to be a conservative leader, and he has earned my trust.
He has followed through on what he said he would do. He helped successfully pass legislation to lower property our property taxes, and he supported pro-life legislation by helping pass a dismemberment abortion bill. He is also working to help make affordable broadband available to all rural areas which we find more important during these times of working from home.
Bruce is a hard working representative for us and will continue doing that when we re-elect him on Nov. 3. Bruce’s experience and conservative values not only reflect those of our district but make him the right person to represent our interests at the State Capitol. Please join me in voting for Bruce Bostelman on Nov. 3.
Dennis Fujan, Prague
Bolz would care for Nebraskans
According to Newsweek magazine, there were at least 70 Republican-led attempts to repeal, modify or otherwise curb the Affordable Care Act since its inception as law on March 23, 2010. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has a history of supporting the vast majority of those attempts.
He also has been a very strong supporter of an ethically and morally bankrupt president, voting in line with President Trump’s position almost 98% of the time in the most recent session of Congress, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Fortenberry’s employer — all of us who pay taxes, to which President Trump contributed $750 for each of 2016 and 2017 — provides Fortenberry and his family with an excellent health insurance coverage. Like all senior citizens, we have a very good health insurance coverage through Medicare. We feel it is inhumane for lawmakers to deny affordable health care to any member of our society after taking an oath to work for the safety and welfare of everyone in our society.
Kate Bolz has an excellent record as a state senator caring for the welfare of all Nebraskans. We have full confidence that she will do the same as a member of the U.S. Congress.
Alice Jaswal, Lincoln
Senators show hypocrisy
Regarding the recent Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, I would like to call attention to our two senators and their dance with hypocrisy.
Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 16, 2016, and President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Scalia on March 16, 2016, 237 days before the election.
The GOP refused to allow the nominee out of the Judicial Committee. The Republican rationale? They were following the “Biden Rule.” Sen. Deb Fischer stated the American people should have a voice in the selection of the next Supreme Court Justice. Our senators followed the party line.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.86 million, and the Republicans filled the seat with Neil Gorsuch on April 7, 2017. So much for letting the American people speak.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020, and the Republicans moved ahead immediately. Does anybody recognize the hypocrisy? What happened to the “Biden Rule”?
Ben Sasse talks about “Civics 101.” There is no civics lesson where you ignore your opponent’s Supreme Court nominee and ramrod your party’s nominee through the process. Fischer’s press release ignores her own previous rhetoric and praises the nominee. The issue isn’t with the nominee but the speed of the process!
For pure hypocrisy, compare what Lindsey Graham said during the Garland nomination and what he is saying now. Excusing their behavior by preaching Democrats would do the same thing if they were in power, seems to me to be a new approach to the Golden Rule.
The whole process to this nomination is an opportunistic and power-hungry grab by the Republicans. Hypocrisy!
Bill Shuster, Lincoln
State must enforce standardsPETA commends Rick Herchenbach for blowing the whistle on the lack of meaningful enforcement of the minimal standards of care required at self-professed animal “rescues” and breeders in Nebraska (“Whistleblower: State enforcement lacking,” Oct. 14).
There has been an alarming rise in cruelty cases involving “rescues” across the country. Animals are increasingly found starving to death, dying of thirst, trapped in cages filled with their own waste, denied veterinary care, and even beaten and sexually assaulted. PETA receives reports almost every week of authorities seizing animals — sometimes hundreds at a time — from the very people and groups who claim to be “saving” them.
The lack of regulations (and lack of enforcement of those that exist) leaves vulnerable animals in dangerous and often deadly situations.
Strict regulations are vital to protect vulnerable animals.
Teresa Chagrin,
Norfolk, Va.
Animal care and control issues manager, PETA
Senators silent on Trump
Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, this fall, as your party faces complete defeat, remember that your names will be forever linked with the worst president in U.S. history.
We will not forget your complicity in the erosion of our American institutions. When Trump called for violence, you said nothing. When Trump cast doubt on the integrity of our elections, you kept quiet. You turned a blind eye to Trump’s abuse of executive authority when he declared a national emergency to channel taxpayers’ funds for his wall, which Mexico has never paid for.
You stood silent as the president and his family profited off their political roles. And most tellingly: You’ve attempted to push through a Supreme Court justice — against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s own election rule — to destroy affordable health care during a pandemic.
During your post-election timeout, I’d encourage you to think of ways to expand your party, away from the reviled, Trumpist platform that it currently is.
Tim Turnquist,
Lincoln
Bostelman represents area
Republican State Sen. Bruce Bostelman is a solid conservative. He is pro-life, pro-gun and pro-family. He supports President Trump. He successfully helped deliver $650 million in annual property tax relief in his first term, and he’s working on more.
Senator Bostelman’s opponent, Helen Raikes, does not support these conservative views. Her policies and areas of interest may reflect those of larger cities, but not those of the residents of Colfax, Butler and Saunders counties.
When voting this fall, we need to support Senator Bostelman. He reflects our conservative values — something that we need now more than ever in the Nebraska Legislature.
James P. Groene, Schuyler
Yoakum uniquely qualified for officeChrista Yoakum has unique qualities and experiences that make her an excellent county commissioner. She worked for many years in the health care field and now is working in a Nebraska Appleseed program helping new immigrants and refugees transition to their new home in Lincoln.
Christa knows how to listen to and respect the people she is working with, and this skill has carried over to her work as a county board commissioner. She understands that difficult choices need to be made in the current economic environment where revenue available to local governments is reduced.
Her priorities include ensuring the health and public safety of her constituents, protecting the environment and expanding rural broadband, so necessary for students who are learning remotely. Christa is willing to spend the time needed to find solutions to problems, always considering the opinions and preferences of her constituents and colleagues. I hope you will support Christa on Nov. 3.
Jackie Griffith,
Lincoln
Sievers most qualified for NRD
The most qualified candidate for the Lower Platte South NRD Board is LeRoy Sievers. LeRoy as an attorney has worked on water resources related law for our state. He understands the issues facing our natural resources and has a passion to help.
He has been a leader for our state when it comes to new laws being introduced in our Legislature. He now wants to bring that focus to the NRD to help at a more local level.
Water, one of our most precious resources, affects our daily lives and livelihoods. LeRoy will bring his knowledge to help protect that. He will bring the leadership that’s needed to work through difficult issues that arise.
LeRoy has been a selfless Nebraskan his entire life. He has worked for our community in several leadership roles quietly. He has taught for Junior Achievement for years, served on the Red Cross board as its president, on the Cornhusker Council Boy Scout Board as its president, on the Capital Humane Society and the list goes on and on.
I plan to vote for LeRoy Sievers. I know he is the best candidate with the most knowledge to help the Lower Platte South NRD Board.
Larry Holmes,
Lincoln
Answer clear: Vote for Bostar
Let’s compare the two candidates for Legislative District 29:
Environment: Jacob Campbell is a climate change denier who actively opposes clean energy. Eliot Bostar has worked, for nearly a decade with communities across the state to come up with common sense solutions to expand clean energy.
Taxes: As a legislative staffer, Jacob Campbell wrote a bill to raise the sales tax on groceries, which he bragged about during a radio interview before pivoting to denying it ever happened. Eliot opposes any new taxes on working families and plans to eliminate the tax on Social Security for our seniors.
Education: Jacob Campbell supports taking the funding from our public schools to send to private schools. Eliot, on the other hand, is endorsed by our local teachers because they know that he is a true champion of public education and our kids.
Health care: Jacob Campbell supports repealing affordable health care, while Eliot supports Medicaid expansion and has innovative proposals to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
The answer is clear: Vote Eliot Bostar for Legislature.
Sen. Adam Morfeld, Lincoln
Underwood looking out for usEric Underwood won’t raise taxes, and he’ll set the right priorities for the County Board. As a mother, it is important for me to trust an elected official and know that they have my best interest in mind.
Eric knows we need more affordable housing and lower property taxes. Eric knows we need financial support for safer roads and bridges in the county, and he will find a way to do it. Eric has experience working with budgets as a small businessman, and he will be a good steward of our tax dollars.
Ellie M. Sampson,
Lincoln
Palmtag will be independent
The Republican Party of Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts have spent thousands of dollars on an ad campaign primarily targeted at smearing candidate Janet Palmtag. Many of these ads have been misleading and some have contained outright lies.
I feel the people of District 1 deserve better than all these smear tactics and negative ads. If Ricketts and the Republican Party feel so strongly about getting Julie Slama elected, I feel voters would be better served by positive ads for Julie Slama rather than all of the negativity and innuendo targeted at a fellow party member.
The only logical conclusion I am able to draw from the Nebraska GOP wanting to direct so much effort at Slama’s candidacy is that Ricketts simply wants a legislator who will introduce bills and vote exactly as he directs.
It seems to me that the citizens of District 1 would be better served by Janet Palmtag who, like the governor, is a conservative Republican whose viewpoints will most likely line up with those of the governor the majority of the time, but she will actually put the best interests of the citizens of her district ahead of simply following the party line.
Mark Caspers,
Auburn
All the problems, no revenue
Tom Osborne and gambling initiative opponents have it all wrong. Nebraskans are already gambling – a lot – in other states. The parking lot of the casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa, is filled with Nebraska license plates.
If you consider all of the casinos in states surrounding Nebraska plus Las Vegas, it tells me that Nebraskans are gambling all they want. So we already have folks with gambling addictions, bankruptcies and criminal problems.
What we do not have is the tax money to help people with these problems and for property tax relief.
Jerry Cole, Lincoln
