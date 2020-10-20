Endorsement letter deadlines

Bostelman has followed through

As a lifelong resident of Saunders County and District 23, I am writing to encourage others to join me in voting for Bruce Bostelman for Legislature on Nov. 3.

While I did not vote for Bruce when he first ran for the Legislature in 2016, over the last four years during his time in office he has proven to be a conservative leader, and he has earned my trust.

He has followed through on what he said he would do. He helped successfully pass legislation to lower property our property taxes, and he supported pro-life legislation by helping pass a dismemberment abortion bill. He is also working to help make affordable broadband available to all rural areas which we find more important during these times of working from home.