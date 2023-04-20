Letters to the editor regarding candidate endorsements for the May 2 city general election must be submitted before 5 p.m. April 25 to be considered for possible publication. April 28 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Endorsement letter deadlines
The Nebraska Examiner reports that homelessness and evictions are growing rapidly in Sarpy County. The Journal Star reports that Sen. Megan Hu…
Kearney Public Schools has made the unfortunate decision to enact a policy that effectively bans transgender students from participating in hi…
In ad after ad, would-be Mayor Suzanne Geist keeps telling us that Lincoln is no longer a safe city. But does she offer any proof? No! Instead…
Richard Terrell ("Democrats miss the hypocrisy," April 4) attacks Nancy Pelosi for allegedly saying that Trump has a right “to a trial to prov…
So far this year there have been 146 mass shootings in the U.S.