Letters to the editor regarding candidate endorsements for the April 4 city primary election must be submitted before 5 p.m. March 28 to be considered for possible publication. March 31 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
Endorsement letter deadlines
Sen. Jane Raybould garnered my support because she believes in doing what is right for Nebraskans. I respect her for what she has accomplished…
Campaign ads tell us a lot about the candidates. Contrast the TV ads between Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her opponent, state Sen. Suzanne G…
The roots of our country’s shameful gun violence are revealed in this insightful quote from author Kahlil Gibran: "We choose our joys and sorr…
Rep. Mike Flood joined other House Republicans in filing an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the Biden Administration's stud…
In 2022, voters passed a minimum wage law that will increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. LB327 will subvert this law to $10.50 p…